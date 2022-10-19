United University Professions hopes to bring more people of color into mental healthcare jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United University Professions, which is made up of faculty from SUNY campuses statewide held a roundtable to discuss inequities in mental health care at Buffalo State College on Wednesday.

The group says more needs to be done so everyone has a place at the table.

During the roundtable, clinical physicians and doctors spoke specifically about lack of access to mental health care, and lack of representation, meaning fewer people of color in the role of mental health counselors.

Ken Kern, who is the local president of United University Professions, says that lack of representation keeps Black and brown people from seeking help and that needs to change.

"Campuses like Buffalo State and University at Buffalo can expand their programs training the professionals that are in need in all areas of mental health but especially in communities of color," said Kern.

According to the American Counseling Association, less than two percent of all members of the American Psychological Association are Black.

Kern says he hopes to begin to work with community leaders and lawmakers on legislation that would create more opportunities surrounding mental health for communities of color in Western New York.

