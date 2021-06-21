United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia receives $1.2 million donation from LeRoy woman's estate

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United Memorial Medical Center received the largest donation in the hospital's history of $1.2 million.

The donation comes from the estate of Marian Ransom, from LeRoy, who left her entire estate to be donated to the hospital, following her death last year.

The second floor wing at the hospital has now been renamed the Marian Ransom Medical Unit.

“Its contributions like, Marian’s that make such a profound impact on the community,” said Dan Ireland, President of United Memorial Medical Center. “We are beyond grateful for Marian’s contributions and what it will mean for the hospital, our patients and the community. With the support of her donation, we’ll be renovating the intensive care unit (ICU), which will also have a significant impact on the newly named Marian Ransom Medical Unit.”

“Marian desired to make a difference at the end of her life and so bequeathed her entire estate of more than $1.2 million to United Memorial Medical Center, said Michael T Welsh, Marian’s attorney. “This humble and philosophical woman has left a legacy which will benefit so many of our citizens for years to come.”