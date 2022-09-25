Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unique monument honors African American Veterans in Buffalo

Twelve pillars represent each of the major conflicts in American history
VETS PIC.jpg
wkbw
VETS PIC.jpg
Posted at 8:57 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 20:57:30-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — They're celebrating a historic day along Buffalo's waterfront.

Officials unveiled the African American Veterans Monument at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park this weekend.

The national monument is a first-of-its-kind landmark in the United States.

It recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of millions of African Americans across the country, who have served, and are currently serving in all six branches of the military.

The design of the monument is unique.

Each of the 12 black concrete pillars represent each of the 12 major military conflicts in American history.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United