Unique monument honors African American Veterans in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — They're celebrating a historic day along Buffalo's waterfront.

Officials unveiled the African American Veterans Monument at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park this weekend.

The national monument is a first-of-its-kind landmark in the United States.

It recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of millions of African Americans across the country, who have served, and are currently serving in all six branches of the military.

The design of the monument is unique.

Each of the 12 black concrete pillars represent each of the 12 major military conflicts in American history.