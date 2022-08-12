Watch Now
Unique deer spotted in Buffalo

Posted at 9:05 PM, Aug 11, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A unique-looking deer was spotted yesterday crossing South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is unsure whether the deer is leucistic, covered in white patches or fur, or albinistic, completely lacking any pigment.

"Both leucistic and albinistic animals tend to have high rates of mortality because they are so conspicuous to predators. As this is an urban/suburban area, that may be contributing to the “success” of this animal as we tend to see lower mortality rates for deer in more developed areas."
TJ Pignataro, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Ken Milligan provided the video to 7 News.

