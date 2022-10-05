Union workers are on strike against the country's largest food distributor SYSCO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union workers at one of the country's biggest food delivery services are on the picket line.

"SYSCO claims to be number one in food distribution but they treat their employees like garbage," said Nick Doty.

SYSCO union workers said they provide food to almost any food source you could think of like hospitals, schools and restaurants. Local Teamsters 317 union worker Nick Doty told 7 News they had to "pull the plug." Doty said they've been working over 5 and a half weeks with no contract. He also said there has already been 12 meetings yet still, no fair deal.

"They worked us through the pandemic as essential workers and we did our due diligence," said Doty. "Now it's time for them to give us a fair contract that they said they were going to give us."

Doty said over 230 union members are being impacted between Buffalo, Rochester, Elmira and Syracuse. He said many of these workers rely heavily on this income to provide for their families.

"This is how I provide for my family," said Doty. "We are all the bread winners in our homes. We make the money. We make everything function the way it is and we don't want to be on strike. This is not what our intentions were."

Doty said replacement workers are now behind the wheel of SYSCO's trucks. 7 News spoke with one of those drivers who said they normally work out of Long Island.

"So of course things changed a little bit," said Vincent Jackson, Replacement Driver for SYSCO. "You know, so when they get to where they need to be then I'll be back where I work at."

Jackson, along with another replacement worker Nelson Ruiz told 7 News they're here to give their 100% support to SYSCO.

"I just hope everybody gets treated fairly," said Jackson. "I think that's what SYSCO's about. That's my experience from working here. So, I think it will eventually work out."

Doty said SYSCO is trying to do what they can to continue work as normal. However, normal operations are not happening. Union workers shared images of what they said were Subway owners meeting a trailer in a parking lot at Galleria Mall. They said frozen item were transported into non temperature controlled vehicles which they said is a safety issue.

Doty said their picket signs are staying put until they get the deal they're looking for.

Doty told 7 News the president of Teamsters and SYSCO Syracuse will have a sit down meeting on Wednesday. Doty said the union is hoping the outcome of that meeting will be a fair contract for them to vote on come Thursday morning.

SYSCO Syracuse released the following: