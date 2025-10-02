Union Road closed at Clinton Street in West Seneca due to 'potentially hazardous situation'

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union Road is closed in both directions at Clinton Street in West Seneca due to a "potentially hazardous situation" on the bridge over Buffalo Creek.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, crews working on a rehabilitation project on the bridge observed a potentially hazardous situation involving the bridge’s steel girders on Thursday morning and it was immediately closed to all traffic.

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Town of West Seneca announced it has been informed by the NYSDOT that the bridge and Union Road will be closed through the afternoon commute and could be closed longer depending on what engineers discover.

We will provide updates as they become available.