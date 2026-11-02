WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of traffic disruptions and a pause in work to protect a threatened fish species, the Union Road bridge over Cazenovia Creek in West Seneca has fully reopened.

The New York State Department of Transportation confirmed the bridge is now open to traffic, marking the substantial completion of a project designed to protect the structure's long-term safety and integrity.

The project faced several setbacks, including structural issues, weather and environmental restrictions.

Earlier this year, construction crews were unable to perform work in the creek between May 1 and June 30 because of state environmental protections for the bigeye chub, a threatened fish species found only in Western New York.

At the time, the DOT said work on the bridge's substructure would resume July 1, with the overall project expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The extended construction period also frustrated nearby businesses and motorists.

Now, the bridge is fully reopened, although construction crews still have some work to finish.

WATCH: Union Road bridge in West Seneca fully reopens after months of construction

Union Road bridge in West Seneca fully reopens after months of construction

The DOT says finishing work will continue through the remainder of the year, with occasional single-lane closures anticipated over the next several weeks.

In a statement, the department acknowledged the disruption the project caused.

"The Department of Transportation recognizes the significant impact construction has had on motorists and the West Seneca community, and we appreciate the public's patience throughout construction," A NYSDOT spokesperson said.

The department has not provided a specific date for when all remaining work will be completed.