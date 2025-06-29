Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Union agrees to another contract extension with Kaleida

Union agrees to fourth contract extension with Kaleida Health.
Unio agrees to fourth contract extension with Kaleida Health.
Posted

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Union workers at Kaleida Health have agreed to a fourth contract extension, with less than two weeks to go before a strike vote is set to take place.

The latest extension covers more than 8,000 union workers, and will expire at midnight on Friday.

The union is seeking better wages and benefits.

The two sides have been at the bargaining table for several months, but can't see eye-to-eye on key issues.

the strike authorization vote will be held over three days between July 8 and 10.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app