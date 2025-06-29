Union agrees to another contract extension with Kaleida

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Union workers at Kaleida Health have agreed to a fourth contract extension, with less than two weeks to go before a strike vote is set to take place.

The latest extension covers more than 8,000 union workers, and will expire at midnight on Friday.

The union is seeking better wages and benefits.

The two sides have been at the bargaining table for several months, but can't see eye-to-eye on key issues.

the strike authorization vote will be held over three days between July 8 and 10.