Uniland announces 'The Residences at CrossPoint' coming to Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Uniland Development Company announced "The Residences at CrossPoint"coming to Amherst.

The 230,000-square-foot, $45 million development will be located at the corner of North French Road and CrossPoint Parkway. It will include four buildings and more than 200 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

There is strong market demand for multifamily residential housing in our region and we’re excited to expand Uniland’s already existing portfolio of residential developments with this project that supports the Town of Amherst’s goal to add residential and retail space while embracing a live-work-play lifestyle. - Uniland’s Director of Development Kellena Kane

The project requires town approval and is expected to be submitted for approval in early 2022.