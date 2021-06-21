Unifrax and USW Local 4-2058 reach deal, ends strike at Tonawanda plant

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unifrax announced Monday members of United Steelworkers District 4, Local 2058 voted to ratify a new three-year contract Friday, ending the strike at their Tonawanda facility.

Employees went on strike in May stating they were being mistreated and their contract was unfair. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Unifrax says the union represents 190 hourly plant employees who have been on strike. The employees started their return to work Sunday.

Unifrax released the following statement: