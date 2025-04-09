'Unfortunately, it was a big one': Reported robbery at GObike shop on Colvin Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — GObike announced Wednesday that its Colvin community bicycle store was robbed.

"Unfortunately, it was a big one," Gobike said on Facebook. "The evidence left behind suggests 2-3 people parked a truck near Nichols School on the other side of the railroad tracks, then proceeded to break through the windows we had already secured on the outside and inside of the building."

Gobike said 20 bikes, dozens of handlebar grips, lights, new tires and tubes and power tools were taken, totaling about $8,000.

They need your help getting the shop back on its feet. You can donate online here.