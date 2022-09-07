Underwater rescue by NYS trooper caught on body cam

FISHKILL, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York State trooper jumped into action when a car drove into a pond off Westage Drive in Fishkill, NY. The driver of the vehicle was floating in the water near the submerged vehicle.

On Aug. 17, body cam footage worn by the trooper, Francis Rush, showed him running into the pond, and then eventually swimming towards the driver. The footage shows murky water and seaweed for seconds before the submerged vehicle and driver come into view.

Trooper Rush was able to grab the unconscious driver and pull him to shore safely.

The victim survived the incident and was treated afterward.

State Police determined he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel which

caused him to drive into the pond.

The NYSP commended Trooper Rush, saying "job well done."

