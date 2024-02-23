Understanding frontotemporal dementia and what you can do to help manage the effects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Longtime television host and media personality Wendy Williams was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia.

Williams' diagnosis may sound familiar as it is the same type of dementia that actor Bruce Willis is currently battling.

FTD impacts speech and personality, accounts for 10 to 20% of dementia cases, and 60% of patients are 45 to 64 years old.

Dr. Allison Reiss of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America joined 7 Voices on Friday as 7 News takes extra time to understand this diagnosis.

You can get a free virtual memory screening through the AFA. Screenings are offered daily Monday to Friday. You can call AFA at 866-232-8484 to make an appointment.