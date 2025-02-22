'Unbreakable': Ukrainians in Buffalo unite to mark third year of Russia's invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the war in Ukraine marks its third year, the Ukrainian community in Buffalo is coming together to honor those impacted by the ongoing conflict.

The weekend is filled with activities aimed at raising awareness and showcasing the strength of the Ukrainian people, including a screening of Superpower, a documentary directed by Sean Penn.

Emil Bandriwsky, President of the Ukrainian Cultural Center Dnipro, takes great pride in his Ukrainian roots. For him, the heart of Ukraine is defined by one word, "unbreakable".

"When I think of Ukraine, I think of resilience," Bandriwsky said. "The resilience of the Ukrainian people is inspirational to anyone who cares about human values, freedom and life itself."

For community member Bohdan Cherniawski, this war has been a harsh reality.

"I'm a little taken back," Cherniawski said. "I didn't expect us to fall on such hard times. But despite the unimaginable challenges, there's one thing that binds the Ukrainian community together, resilience. We've managed to endure a lot of hardships, and getting through them together is what has brought us to where we are today."

In a powerful show of unity, Bandriwsky's message to fellow Ukrainians is clear, "Stay together. Victory will be ours because our cause is just."

Here's a list of community events happening on Sunday to support Ukraine:

Joint Prayers

Several churches are holding services:



8 A.M.: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Lackawanna, NY

9 A.M.: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Cheektowaga, NY

10 A.M.: St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Buffalo, NY

10 A.M.: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Kenmore, NY

10:45 A.M.: St. Basil Catholic Church, Lancaster, NY

AvtoMaidan Convoy & Rally

Cars will gather at 1 p.m. at Patriots and Heroes Park in Williamsville. Participants will drive along Transit Road to Union and Walden Roads, then to Niagara Falls Boulevard. This will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Niagara Falls Illumination & Vigil

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in support of Ukraine at 10 p.m. Participants are encouraged to meet at the Niagara Falls Observation Tower at 10 p.m.