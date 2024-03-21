'Ultimately benefits taxpayers': Erie County Legislature approves bi-partisan spending plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday morning the Erie County Legislature approved a spending plan to fix infrastructure, and it's expected to save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Two weeks ago Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz Tweeted that major road projects would not be able to get repaired after GOP members rejected the county's 2024 bond resolution. The legislature reports that the plan looked to borrow $56 million. However, on Thursday Republican leaders said a spending agreement was made to reduce borrowing by $15.2 million without compromising any projects.

The reduction in funds borrowed allows for a lower interest payment in taxpayer money.

The funding also includes $34 million from the 2023 budget surplus. Poloncarz said the county will additionally provide MusicalFare with $750,000 for its new public theatre in Amherst.

Below is the detailed resolution:

Erie County County Spending Resolution 1

Erie County County Spending Resolution 2