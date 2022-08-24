Ukrainian documentary to premiere at North Park Theatre this Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday marks six months since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Dr. Lukan of the University at Buffalo recently visited Ukraine in an effort to help them through this horrific time.

Upon his return to Buffalo, Dr. Lukan wanted people to truly understand the urgency of this matter.

As a result, he is renting out North Park Theatre to show an early screening of “Winter on Fire” Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom.

The documentary will premiere on Netflix on October 9.

The screening will take place on August 28 at North Park Theatre. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Admission is completely free. You can find more information on the event and North Park Theatre here.