Ukrainian-born Canisius College student-athlete fears for family's safety amid crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has more than 1,000 people from Ukraine.

The U.S. Census Data shows roughly 40% live in Amherst and Williamsville. Many also live in Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, and Lackawanna.

7 News also connecting with a Ukrainian-born NCCA basketball player for Canisius College.

Amid the crisis taking place, George Maslennikov {MOSS-len-EEK-cove} shares that he is trying to keep a positive mindset but is deeply concerned over the safety of his family in Ukraine, specifically his mother.

The college senior said he typically only gets to see his family back home in the tourist city of Odessa, Ukraine once a year.

"I was a little bit nervous because my dad called me and was asking me where she was at. My dad is at work right now. He's on a ship in Spain because he's a sailor. It was difficult but then I called her this morning and finally I got a chance to talk to her," George Maslennikov said. "I'm trying to keep my mindset positive as much as I can, even though it's difficult without even knowing things that are going on back home."

Odessa is one area of the country where Ukrainians are anticipating an attack by the Russian military.

How to Help:

The World Central Kitchen is serving hundreds of thousands of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home, as well as those who remain in the country. To donate, click here.