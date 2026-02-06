UB's School of Dental Medicine provides free dental care to local children for 'Give Kids A Smile'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students and staff from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine gave free fluoride treatments, oral screenings and oral hygiene education to local students on Friday, all part of Give Kids A Smile, which UB hosted for the 25th year.

"Today's awesome, it's a really great experience for us," Rachel Steffan, a UB dental student, said. "Really great to educate everyone and make sure people have access to education, and create healthy smiles moving forward."

One of Steffan's patients, 3-year-old Skye, had fun getting a prize after her exam.

The event ran from Friday morning until late afternoon in Squire and Harriman halls on UB's South Campus. The program is designed to serve undeserved children throughout Western New York.

Give Kids A Smile is held each year on the first Friday in February to kick off National Children's Dental Health Month. The initiative focuses on preventive dental care while teaching children about the importance of proper brushing and flossing techniques.

Since launching in 2003, Give Kids A Smile has reached 9 million children across the country, including thousands right here in Western New York.