UB's RN to BS program ranked top online bachelor's degree program in the nation by U.S. News & World Report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2024 Best Online Programs rankings and a University at Buffalo program sits at the top of the list.

The UB School of Nursing’s RN to BS program was ranked as the number one online bachelor's degree program in the nation among 339 online bachelor's programs.

U.S. News & World Report said it assessed schools based on four categories which each have different weight in the rankings:



Engagement — 35 percent

Services and Technologies — 25 percent

Faculty Credentials and Training — 20 percent

Peer Assessment — 20 percent

Annette Wysocki, dean University at Buffalo School of Nursing, released the following statement on the UB website:

“Earning this prestigious No. 1 ranking underscores our steadfast commitment to excellence, the unwavering dedication of our faculty, the perseverance of committed students and the enduring impact of quality education in shaping the future of nursing. Attaining a bachelor’s degree as a registered nurse holds profound benefits for both nurses and their patients and lowers the odds of hospital mortality by 25%.”



"A bachelor of science degree in nursing not only elevates clinical proficiency, but also cultivates critical thinking skills to accurately evaluate physiologic parameters for action and develops leadership capabilities, ensuring our graduates are adept at navigating the complexities of health care. It fills me with immense pride to offer registered nurses the highest quality academic programming as they continue their professional journey.”

The program was ranked 25th in 2023 and 39th in 2022.

The UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ engineering management program was also ranked as the 19th in online master’s engineering programs among 109 programs.

For the engineering programs, it assessed schools based on five categories which each have different weight in the rankings:



Engagement — 25 percent

Faculty Credentials and Training — 25 percent

Peer Assessment — 25 percent

Services and Technologies — 12.5 percent

Student Excellence — 12.5 percent

Kemper E. Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, released the following statement in the UB website:

“We are deeply honored by the national recognition of our engineering management program as one of the nation’s best. The program’s remarkable ascent, now into the top 20, is a testament to both the dedication and ingenuity of our exceptional faculty and staff and the commitment of our outstanding students."

The program was ranked 29th in 2023 and 49th in 2022.