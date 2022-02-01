UB’s new education center to explore Black history and racial literacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we step into the first day of Black History Month, the University at Buffalo, is welcoming its new UB Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education.

The goal is to improve how Black history and race are taught in schools around the world.

The center, which is located in Baldy Hall on the North campus, will use research, teacher professional development, networking and advocacy to answer the question of: “What is Black history education"?

Founding director and award-winning scholar of Black history, Dr. LaGarrett King said he is hoping to create an effective narrative when teaching black history.

Doctor LaGarrett King said, “As a society and in schools, we have been trying to get Black history and education right, since the 19th century. For some strange reason, we cannot get it right, in terms of effective narrative. In terms of complete instructional methods, cultural responsive and relevant instruction practices. The center is a way to continue to help us and help teachers and society understand the nuances pf teaching Black history and how we can utilize that in the classroom.”

During the month of February, the center will host “Black History Nerds Saturday School during all four weeks. Topics that will be discussed includes:

The Art of Black Teaching by Jarvis Givens, Harvard University; Feb. 5, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Historical Literacy as Racial Literacy by Yolanda Sealy-Ruiz, Columbia University; Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Teaching Black History to White People by Leonard Moore, University of Texas at Austin; Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Hill Project, a Black Studies Curriculum by Gholdy Muhammad, University of Illinois Chicago; Feb. 26, 11-11:45 a.m.

This is a virtual event, which is expected to bring in speakers from across the nation to discuss race.

The Saturday events are free and open to the public.

Additionally, the the center's signature event is the Teaching Black History Conference. According to the university, it will brings together hundreds of educators from around the globe to learn the curricular and instructional practices surrounding Black history education.

The theme for the upcoming fifth conference is Mother Africa.

The event is scheduled from July 22-24.