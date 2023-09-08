Uber is launching a new family-friendly program in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Uber is introducing a new program for teens and their families in Buffalo to make rides safer and easier.

Beginning Friday, parents and guardians can now add their children aged 13 through 17 to their Uber accounts. Kids will receive a link to download the app and create their "new teen account" to complete the mandatory onboarding process. This allows them to get approved for ordering rides and food.

To enforce safety, the app will allow parents to track rides and deliveries. Guardians will also have access to driver names and vehicle information. They will have the ability to contact their teen's Uber driver as well. Adults will also have access to food orders made by their children. Items that are not legal for teens to buy will not be available for purchase.

Before a teen gets into a car, they will need to give their driver a unique pin to make sure that they are getting into the right vehicle. Uber drivers are required by the company to pass local screening and background check requirements. However, drivers are also allowed to opt-out of driving teens if they choose to.

Teens will also have the option to live-record an audio file of their trip right on the Uber app. The file will be saved on the device but will encrypt them so that no one, not even the company, will be able to listen back to the clips.

Uber spent more than a year developing the new program and partnered with safety experts like Safe Kids Worldwide. The global, non-profit is dedicated to protecting kids from all kinds of preventable injury.

Product Manager at Uber, Mariana Esteves, said Uber is excited for families to take advantage of the new feature.

"Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens or drivers," she said.

Uber teen accounts are now available across 250 cities in 49 out of the 50 states. To celebrate this national expansion, Uber will be offering 40 percent off a teen's first three trips with Uber during their first month on the app. The limit for each ride is $15 dollars.

For more questions, customers are encouraged to visit Uber's teen accounts information page.