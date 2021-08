BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police says a 50-year-old woman was shot inside her vehicle while working as an Uber driver on West Shore Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue, Saturday night.

Investigators say she was shot just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she's in stable condition.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.