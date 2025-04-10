UB WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH HEADING OUT WEST

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Big news coming off the court over at UB.

Becky Burke is now the next women's basketball head coach at the University of Arizona.

Burke just led the UB Bulls to their first ever WNIT Championship, along with a program record 30 wins on the season.

During her three years at UB the Bulls won 61 games and three consecutive appearances in the MAC Tournament.

UB Vice President and Director of Athletics, Mark Alnutt says, "From record wins on the court to record crowds in the stands, she left her mark at UB and in the Western New York community. I'm genuinely excited for Becky and her family in this next chapter."

Burke says, "My three years in Buffalo have been an absolutely incredible experience."