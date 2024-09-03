UB students report being followed by suspicious vehicle on campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police at the University at Buffalo are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious incident" on UB's South Campus.

Two UB students reported to police that they were followed by a vehicle while they walked from Squire Hall to their cars in the Farber parking lot.

The students told police there were about four men inside the suspicious vehicle. The students said the windows were rolled down and one of the students reported that they could hear a clicking noise coming from inside the vehicle, described as a possible taser. The suspects also reportedly called out to the students.

The students say they did not recognize any of the suspects. They described the vehicle as a black minivan or crossover hatchback-style car.

The incident happened August 23 and students were alerted the following day with a campus bulletin online.

UB Police increased patrols in the area following the incident.

To report suspicious activity on campus, you're asked to call UB Police at 716-645-2222.