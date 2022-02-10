UB students left with no hot water in their dorms, almost a week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several students living at 301 Flint Village Apartments of University at Buffalo say it has been difficult not having hot water in their dorms.

Two students who spoke with 7 News reporter, Yoselin Person, tell her they’d have to use hot water from their friends that live at another apartment building.

“I would just like go to their apartment and shower and do what I need to do,” says Brennah Woollies a junior at UB. “Usually, I’ll stay with them and then have to drive back in the morning, or I’ll just come back here really late try going to sleep.”

They say there hasn’t been hot water for almost a week.

7 News reporter, Yoselin Person, tested the waters to see if there were any hot water, and there wasn’t a drop of warm water.

7 News reached out to the school, and they sent a statement saying:

“The University at Buffalo is working as quickly as possible to repair a water heater that serves 96 students living in flint village apartments on north campus. The breakdown was caused by a malfunctioning computer chip on the heater.”

An hour later, they sent out an updated statement saying:

“UB facilities workers are implementing a potential fix that they believe will restore hot water to 301 flint village apartments today.”

Although the situation will be fixed, Brennah says she would have to make ends meet…

“They are doing their best. I mean I know everyone has things on their plate but just keeping the students informed and detailed, so instead of sugar coating things being vague, they should give a little more information on what’s going on,” the student says.

University at Buffalo gave 7 News the latest update saying: