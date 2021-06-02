UB researchers seek to improve WIC shopping experience to keep customers in the program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Researchers at the University at Buffalo are looking for ways to improve the WIC shopping experience to keep customers in the program.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (better known as WIC) "aims to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care."

Researchers at UB say in addition to regular issues shoppers face, moms who shop using WIC benefits often have difficulty finding eligible products and deal with a lengthy checkout process.

Find out if you're eligible for the WIC program here.

“Poor shopping experiences can lead people to drop off WIC or not re-enroll because they feel like the time and frustration isn’t worth it. This leaves them without a benefit that we know improves children’s health,” said Lucia Leone, PhD, the study’s lead author.

The research team released a study in April 2021 that examined retail-based strategies to increase WIC retention and redemption rates. They identified key barriers to shopping with WIC and strategies that could improve the experience.

As a result of a partnership between the research team and Tops Friendly Markets on Niagara Street in Buffalo a pilot program is in place to test out the “bundling” of WIC items.

“The goal of this project is to make it easier to use WIC products by sharing recipes made with mostly WIC products,”said Leone. “More importantly, all those items will be ‘bundled’ together in the store so that families can quickly go in and find all of the WIC items they need for the recipe in one place rather than searching around the store.”