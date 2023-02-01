UB Professor urges importance of teaching Black History Month to students

AMHERST, NY — LaGarrett King, the Director of the University at Buffalo Center for K–12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education, says learning from the past is the only forward to a better future.

"We are teaching people who will be the decision-makers of the future so there are implications of teaching them only half of the history," King said.

Black History Month has been celebrated in the United States since 1986 and it was created to make everyone understand the deep-rooted oppressions people of color have faced for centuries.

"It is meant to inform society about the different aspects about the various different historical accomplishments throughout history," said King.

The Center at UB is celebrating Black History Month through a theme of Resistance which has been present throughout the history of Black people being courageous to face oppression and rise above.

"Black resistance helps us understand that Black people are very powerful, resistance is indirectly teaching about oppression. But it is not taking a victimized approach," said King.

For Lakena Palmer, she says she first learned about Black History Month in elementary school.

"The coloring books, with the infamous Oprah Winfrey, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks," Palmer said.

For Palmer, she says Black History Month is essential for her and her family.

"Honoring those that came before us centuries ago and using the platform they have presented us to take live on their legacy," said King.

The Center at UB is hosting a Black History Nerds Saturday School on February 4th from 11 am until 12 pm.