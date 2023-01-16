UB professor addresses racial disparities in east Buffalo neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo Center of Urban Studies released a report in 2021 entitled 'The Harder We Run', which documents the racial disparities impacting east Buffalo residents.

Director of the center, Dr. Henry Taylor, found that the top issues impacting residents are racial residential disparity, underdevelopment of east side neighborhoods, joblessness, low wages, gentrification and health problems.

Dr. Taylor says the goal of the survey is to approach the racial disparities as a community.

"Our goal is not to eliminate poverty and low income but our goal is to eliminate what that means," said Dr. Taylor.

One survey by WalletHub says that New York state is ranked 23rd in racial progress and 33rd for racial integration, which Dr. Taylor says can be faced if Western New York leaders and community members come together to help those in need.

"If you believe in human dignity and the preciousness of human life you will not tolerate people living in substandard housing that kills them and makes them sick. It is as simple as that," said Dr. Taylor.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Dr. Taylor says that people have forgotten the leader's dream, and what it meant for people of color.

"He was talking about the hardcore work of transforming neighborhoods like Buffalo's east side, into nurturing spaces and places where people can be the best they can be," said Dr. Taylor.

You can read the full report from the Center of Urban Studies here.