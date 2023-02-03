UB hosts "Beyond the Knife" gun violence and racism awareness conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine hosted Thursday a conversation addressing the issue of gun violence and racism in the Buffalo community.

The We Are Women Warriors Organization special projects facilitator, Sherry Sherrill, joined the panel of professional individuals who participated in the conversation.

"There's a virus of the worshipping on violence," said Sherrill. "Violence is on the throne of our lives just like money is on the throne of our lives."

The group said they hope discussions like these will help raise awareness of the severity of gun violence within our communities.