UB graduates celebrate commencement in person

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A graduation ceremony in person was something many students thought wouldn't happen.

Even one year into the pandemic.

"Definitely like a year ago, did not see us like being all here in person," said Christine Toufexis.

But thanks to so many in the medical field - the very field these graduates have chosen, they are able to celebrate with friends and family.

"As a medical student, we've been sort of just a spectator as lots of these things have been going on. The world has been in such turmoil and so it's going to be a tremendous privilege and an honor to be able to help other people," said Ross Welliver.

"We've been able to help out as students over the past number of months, but to be really fully immersed and trying to make an effort is a great experience," said Mark Lawler.

And their hard work finally paid off as they celebrated their accomplishments together.

"We've all grinded and worked really hard for the past few years. So it's really nice to see everyone in person," said Narissa Williams.