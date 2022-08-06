UB awarded $2.9 million for climate change research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly $3 million has been awarded to the University at Buffalo to research the impacts of climate change through the National Science Foundation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced today that the funding will allow scholars to examine Southeast Alaskan ecosystems.

The award also includes STEM training, programs for Buffalo City high school educators, and an outreach program targeting K-12 students in Southeast Alaska.

“Buffalo is leading New York and our nation in the fight against climate change. I am proud to deliver this nearly $3 million federal investment to research the impacts of climate change on species, bolster local scientific education programs, and further boost Western New York’s research leadership. From becoming a finalist in the EDA Regional Challenge to the cutting-edge work being done at the University at Buffalo, many are now recognizing what I have long known, Buffalo is becoming a scientific research and tech hub.”



Senator Schumer

“Top-tier research institutions like the University at Buffalo are leading the fight against climate change, and we need their innovative ideas and solutions now more than ever. I’ll keep working to support our New York academic institutions and fight climate change. I’m proud to have also passed the CHIPS Act and will continue to work in Congress to spur innovation and federal investments in New York State.”



Senator Gillibrand

More information can be found here.