UB architecture students provide evidence on serious impacts on Kensington Expressway project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several UB architecture students have worked on gathering information to educate the public about what they believe are major impacts the Kensington Expressway Project can bring to many.

The students that presented their evidence say they’re continuing to push their gatherings on how the project on the 33 can be damaging, specifically to East Side residents.

“The NYS Department of Transportation proposal is to put a cap on the 33 it's basically a tunnel,” says James Herlihy, an architecture student at the University at Buffalo.

A student says the DOT isn't giving any valid reason for their plans.

“Because the environmental assessment they've come up with doesn’t show enough information,” says Raymond Jacobson, a grad architecture student at the University at Buffalo.

These students say the carbon monoxide would increase by 138 percent if the New York State Department of Transportation proceeded with the billion dollar project.

“With the tunnel being fully enclosed space you have to alleviate for the car emissions to release somewhere that isn’t going to float there,” says Herlihy. “And stay all bundled up in the tunnel because it’s going to become a health hazard.”

Other students tell me their suggestion is to fill in the 33 so it can eliminate 75,000 cars that travel through.

They say that way the East Side’s economy will begin to improve because of the traffic.

“They’re keeping the status quo however during the construction they're gonna have to divert traffic anyway,” says Jacobson. “So traffic is going to go onto the street which is we're actually in favor for so we might actually see an increase benefit.”

Their professor Brad Wales tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person at first the plan by the DOT was to cut off the expressway and connect Delaware Park to Martin Luther King Park.

“But they kind of whittle away at those promises or aspirations," says Wales. "Now we're left with something that really isn't that good."

Some residents feel this project should not go forward and have the money put into good use for the east side community.

“I think the environmental impact would be a little too much if it was left as it was initially it would've been fine now,” says Edward Williams, a resident. “It's better to just keep things environment is not good but this is just going to the problem.”

Click here to see previous reports on the Kensington Expressway project.