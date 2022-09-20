UB and UBMD launch long-COVID registry, looking for WNYers suffering from condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers currently suffering from long COVID will now have access to a registry designed to help with the effects of the long-term virus.

The University at Buffalo and UBMD Physicians' Group announced Tuesday the official launch of the region's only long COVID registry.

The registry is aimed at not only learning more about the long COVID condition but connecting with Western New Yorkers about treatment options and potential clinical trials.

The registry is open to any Western New Yorker 18 years or older who has or thinks they may have long COVID. The registry allows people to describe their long COVID symptoms in detail.

Long COVID is described as a condition with symptoms that can last weeks or months after initially becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus.

You can access the long COVID registry, here.