UB and Peaceprints of WNY event highlights struggles faced by incarcerated individuals reentering society

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo and Peaceprints of WNY hosted a reentry simulation event that offered a firsthand look at the struggles faced by formerly incarcerated individuals.

Participants were given fictional profiles and had to navigate real-life challenges like finding housing, employment, and meeting parole requirements.

The exercise highlighted the financial and social barriers of reentry.

Darryl Epps, Deputy Director of SUNY’s Office for Higher Education in Prison, shared his personal experience of serving 16 years behind bars.

“Having a strong support network was essential to re-entering society successfully,” Epps said.

Cindi McEachon, Peaceprints CEO, emphasized the importance of the first 30 days after release.

“We don’t pause and wait for people to catch up, that’s why early support is critical,” McEachon said.

For many participants, the event was an eye-opener.

“I grew up privileged, so seeing these struggles firsthand was impactful,” UB student Lydia Webster said.

"My goal is ultimately to help people that are in situations like this, people that are dealing with incarcerations and coming out of this," UB student Emery Taylor said.

McEachon hopes to expand the program and continue to raise awareness about the challenges of reentry and the need for stronger support systems.