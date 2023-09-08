UAW hosts practice picket one week ahead of contract expiration date

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — UAW members in Hamburg hosted a practice picket on Friday. This comes just one week ahead of when they might go on strike if a contract isn't agreed upon with the big three automakers.

After the UAW members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike last month, Jimmy Lakeman, the international representative with UAW's Region 9, said negotiations are moving slowly.

"It's been contentious so far but you know we're going through the process and trying to move forward," he said.

The contract between the union, Ford, General Motors, and Stallantis is set to expire on September 14th. Members could go on strike the next day if no agreement is reached. Lakeman said there is a strike fund for members.

"And that money will compensate them for their picket duties, their health insurance, and their life insurance," he said.

The union already rejected a proposal from GM that included a 10 percent raise for workers. The union leader called it 'insulting' as it was only a fraction of the 40 percent raise they're asking for.

"We're a little anxious. I'm sure the community is a little anxious. I'm sure General Motors is a little anxious," Lakeman said.

Art Wheaton is the director of labor studies with Cornell University IRL School. He said the UAW is looking for a lot more in terms of a raise.

"If inflation was at one or two percent like it's been for many years — that's a great raise but if you had almost nine percent in one year then 10 percent sounds pretty low," Wheaton said, "So I think a strike is extremely likely at Stellantis. Possible at GM and less likely at Ford, but they could just strike all three instantly."

Lately, there have been big pushes for unionization with Amazon and Starbucks. Wheaton said this is part of a 'perfect storm.' He said part of this is because the cost of living has increased, inflation is 'eating at people's budgets,' and COVID-19 and the supply chain.

"So you're seeing a lot of people trying to get a union and they're trying to organize," he said.

Meantime, Lakeman said no one wants to go on strike but they're prepared if they have to.

"I think there's a willingness because of the amount of money these companies are making and the steps back that we took," he said.