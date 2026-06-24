U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering $150K for information after letter carrier was robbed in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the incident occurred just after 2:15 p.m. on June 15 while the letter carrier was delivering mail near 332 Koons Avenue in Buffalo. The two suspects allegedly robbed the carrier and fled in a red Chevy Trax westbound on Walden Ave.

The first suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a black ski mask, white socks and gray and black sneakers. The second suspect was described as wearing black pants, a black coat with a hood with a white logo, a white ski mask and black sneakers.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said if you have any information about the incident, you're asked to contact 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”), Reference Case No. 4730373.