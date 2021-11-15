BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced U.S. NEXUS/FAST enrollment centers will reopen November 29.

The NEXUS/FAST enrollment centers in Canada will still be closed until further notice.

Conditionally approved applicants can now schedule interviews at available U.S. NEXUS/FAST enrollment centers. Appointments must be made here and dates will be available beginning November 29. Those entering the U.S. to complete their interview must meet all travel requirements which can be found here.

"CBP asks all applicants to be patient with the system as there is large backlog of applications to be processed by a limited number of open enrollment centers. In order to prioritize new applicants needing interviews, CBP is asking existing NEXUS and FAST members to refrain from booking an appointment at this time. However, existing members are encouraged to renew their membership before their expiry date on their cards to maintain their membership privileges until able to complete their interviews at a later time," a release says.