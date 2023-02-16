U.S. Marshals search for escaped sex offender who may have returned to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced it is searching for an escaped sex offender who may have returned to Buffalo.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 42-year-old Christopher Luke was serving a sentence from a 2013 conviction for sexual exploitation of minors. On December 28, 2022, he allegedly failed to report to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Luke is believed to have friends and family in Buffalo and may have returned.

Luke is described as 6'01" tall and around 280 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals Buffalo, NY at (716) 225-0591.