U.S. Customs and Border Protection warns of scammers impersonating agents and officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a warning about phone scams targeting residents nationwide.

According to CBP, one of the scams is using a "spoofing" number that displays the Border Patrol Buffalo Station phone number and the caller tells residents they are aware they are in the United States illegally and they are going to be deported. They then request personally identifiable information such as social security numbers and dates of birth to avoid deportation.

CBP said another scam targeting residents involves scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Residents are reporting the calls are pre-recorded messages stating, “A box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.” The caller is then told to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent and they attempt to get their banking information. There have also been reports of this happening where the caller is an actual person, not a pre-recorded message.

"These calls, whether a pre-recorded message or live person, are phone scams/phishing attempts and residents are urged to not provide the caller with any information. The Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not solicit money over the phone, nor does enforcement action telephonically. If such calls are received, people should make a note of the number, any pertinent details about the call/caller, and immediately hang up. Residents are encouraged to report the incidents as soon possible," a release says.

You can report phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission online here.