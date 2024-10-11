U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Peace Bridge seize shipments of psilocybin chocolate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that officers have discovered multiple commercial shipments containing psilocybin throughout the last 30 days at the Peace Bridge warehouse.

According to CBP, multiple shipments manifested as “chocolate and other food preparations” were discovered by officers working in the Peace Bridge cargo facility. After further inspection, it was determined that the chocolate bricks contained psilocybin.

CBP said there have been a total of 15 seizures of psilocybin chocolate shipments, with a weight of more than 20 pounds intercepted over the past 30 days.