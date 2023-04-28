U.S. Border Patrol agents stop three men from entering U.S. at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped three men from entering the U.S. on a freight train at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo.
According to a release, a CBP aircrew and Border Patrol Agents in the Niagara River noticed suspicious activity on the International Railroad Bridge. After a joint search, CBP said subjects were identified that matched a description and an investigation confirmed they crossed illegally.
"Protecting our borders requires the whole of government approach, and close integration amongst all law enforcement partners. In this example, Air and Marine Operations assets were critical in providing real time information to the Border Patrol to do what they do best, preventing illegal entry into the United States between the ports of entry."
- Marc Sledge, Director, Air and Marine Operations, Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch
CBP said they were taken to the Buffalo Border Patrol station for processing and it was determined they were from Mexico. They were returned to Canada after processing.
“This is a great example of how our Border Patrol Agents work tirelessly to protect the Western New York area. Agents have apprehended 24 non-citizens in the last 60 days attempting to cross in the vicinity of Buffalo, NY. This incident highlights one of the treacherous and dangerous pathways used to illegally enter the United States. Just recently, a family of non-citizen migrants, including an infant, traversed the International Railroad Bridge without regard for their safety.”
- Chief Patrol Agent Thomas A. Martin, U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector