U.S. Border Patrol agents stop three men from entering U.S. at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped three men from entering the U.S. on a freight train at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo.

According to a release, a CBP aircrew and Border Patrol Agents in the Niagara River noticed suspicious activity on the International Railroad Bridge. After a joint search, CBP said subjects were identified that matched a description and an investigation confirmed they crossed illegally.

"Protecting our borders requires the whole of government approach, and close integration amongst all law enforcement partners. In this example, Air and Marine Operations assets were critical in providing real time information to the Border Patrol to do what they do best, preventing illegal entry into the United States between the ports of entry." - Marc Sledge, Director, Air and Marine Operations, Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch

CBP said they were taken to the Buffalo Border Patrol station for processing and it was determined they were from Mexico. They were returned to Canada after processing.