U.S. Attorney to address gun violence in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Jame Kennedy Jr. will make an announcement on Thursday in Buffalo regarding the recent string of gun violence in the city.

In Rochester, a similar battle against gun violence is taking place. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney, who covers federal charges in both Rochester and Buffalo, spoke of a new 60-day initiative to assist law enforcement in Rochester. The goal is to get illegal guns and people with gun related warrants off the streets.

“We're going to use every tool that we have to get all levels of law enforcement to work together, to get violent gun offenders off our streets and locked up in jail, where they belong,” said Kennedy in Rochester.

Kennedy knows a long-term solution to gun violence will be rooted in the community with more than just law enforcement.

He said, he believes there needs to be a swift reaction by police to get control over the increased number of shootings.

“Businesses cannot take root and provide better jobs and more opportunities if our streets are shooting galleries,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy will make his announcement for Buffalo at noon, Thursday.

