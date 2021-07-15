U.S. Attorney, DA meet with community groups to discuss gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ladaisha Williams knows firsthand about gun violence in the city of Buffalo.

"Close friends, close family members, there’s a history,” said Williams.

She lives in the Fillmore District and doesn't belong to any stop the violence organization. She just wants to know what is being done to stop the number of shootings in her neighborhood.

Williams came to a meeting with community organizations and members of law enforcement. The meeting was hosted by US Attorney James P. Kennedy and the Stop the Violence Coalition. It was held in front of the Back to Basics Outreach Ministries on William Street.

It was a chance to get on the same page, Kennedy believes the community and law enforcement already are. He says it's the people and police against violent criminals.

“Because if we recognize common problems, we’re also going to find common solutions,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy sat next to District Attorney John Flynn. The two listened for over an hour about what can be done to stem the rise shooting rates in Buffalo.

While, the plans for curbing gun violence in Buffalo weren't cast in stone at this meeting. Some, like Williams, believe it's a good step.

“It gives me hope that we can come together. That we will come together. Cause why not? If we’re all focused on the same issues, right? And we’re coming up with the same ideas. So, it’s just about getting that foundation and working towards it,” said Williams.