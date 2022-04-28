U.S. Army officer from Buffalo helps make birthday amends with Italian woman 77 years later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A U.S. Army officer from Buffalo helped make birthday amends with an Italian woman 77 years later.

According to the Army, soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Italy returned to an area in Vicenza, Italy to commemorate how U.S. tankers and infantry soldiers helped liberate the city 77 years ago.

The soldiers were also there to make birthday amends with Meri Mion, who was the guest of honor at the event. Mion turns 90 years old this week.

Mion spent the night of April 28, 1945 hiding with her mother in the attic of their farm located along the main road in town as the Americans came to fight and retreating Germans fired shots near the house. The next morning, her mother prepared a cake for her 13th birthday. Before Mion could enjoy the cake, it was eaten by U.S. Army soldiers.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, led by its commander, Col. Matthew Gomlak from Buffalo, returned to the area and presented Mion with a birthday cake to make amends for the incident 77 years ago. Those in attendance also sang “Happy Birthday” in Italian and English.