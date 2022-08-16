U.S. Army Corps of Engineers repairs sections of Buffalo Harbor’s north breakwater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District announced repairs to sections of Buffalo Harbor’s north breakwater.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Andrew Kornacki

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the breakwater was damaged over time from the harsh Lake Erie wind, wave and ice.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Andrew Kornacki

"The project is critical to ensure safe navigation within the harbor, which directly supports the Nation’s economy, while also providing an additional benefit of coastal resiliency to critical public infrastructure and shoreline that sits behind the breakwater," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.