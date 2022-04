BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tyga is set to take the stage at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on June 11.

The Grammy-nominated artist is best known for several songs including "Deuces," "Taste," and "Rack City." He has also been featured on songs with Drake, Chris Brown and many others.

VIP tickets are now on sale and general admission tickets go on sale on April 29. You can find tickets here.