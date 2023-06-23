Two-year-old hospitalized after ingesting chocolate containing marijuana

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday morning after he ingested chocolate containing marijuana.

The boy was found unconscious multiple hours after eating the chocolate, and taken to United Medical Memorial Center in Batavia.

After an investigation, Genesee County Sheriff's Office patrols found that 32-year-old James Gray allegedly possessed the chocolate and had it within the reach of a minor.

Gray was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was later released on an appearance ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Batavia Court on July 11.