BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police are investigating after two women were shot in Buffalo early Saturday morning.

According to police, two women were shot inside a vehicle just after 2:30 a.m. near Eggert Road and Kensington Avenue.

Buffalo police say the women, ages 35 and 37, were taken to ECMC. They are described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.