Two women, one teen facing charges after alleged assault at a Niagara Falls Tim Hortons

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 14:41:53-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two women and one teenager are facing gang assault charges after they allegedly assaulted someone at a Tim Horton's in Niagara Falls.

The defendants, 37-year-old Brittny Robinson and 30-year-old Brionna Harris were arraigned Thursday morning on one count of gang assault in the 2nd degree.

Also facing assault charges is a 13-year-old teenager who was issued an appearance ticket to report to Niagara County Probation. The teen's case will be handled in Family Court based on the charge and her age.

Both Robinson and Harris are currently being held on $20,000 bail, with a court appearance scheduled for the morning of June 7.

The 42-year-old victim of the assault was released from the hospital Wednesday.

