Two women, one from Buffalo, are dead after Rochester concert ends in stampede

Mayor Byron Brown
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 09:56:34-05

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two women are dead after a Rochester concert ended in a stampede Sunday night.

The stampede occurred just after 11 p.m. at Main Street Armory, immediately after a GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert ended.

One of the victims, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton, was provided life-saving measures by EMS, police officers, and security, but succumbed to her injuries.

Belton, a Buffalo native, was a City employee, who worked in the City of Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency.

One of the other victims who was taken to Strong Hospital immediately after the concert was pronounced dead Monday evening. Information about this victim has not yet been released.

A third victim remains in critical condition.

Reports are claiming members of the crowd heard gunshots, which caused the concertgoers to panic while exiting the venue. The crowd surged and rushed toward the exit which is when the stampede occurred.

Officers detailed outside of the venue were eventually able to make their way inside, where they found the three female victims inside the venue with significant injuries.

Another seven people with injuries sustained during the stampede also arrived at local hospitals throughout the night.

The Rochester Police Department has reported that they do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed during or after the concert.

